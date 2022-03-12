Netflix’s ‘Sitters Club’ has been canceled after two seasons

Babysitting club He’ll have to find a new way to earn some spending: Netflix canceled middle school drama after two seasonsSister site Delivery time reports.

Based on the classic Anne M. Martin series of books, Babysitting club It centers around a group of middle school friends who start a childcare service in their hometown of Stonybrook, Connecticut. Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Malia Baker starred, with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feurstein playing the mother and stepfather to Grace Christie’s character. Rachel Schkert worked as a creator and presenter.

“I’ve wanted to be a part of the world that Anne M Martin has created since I was seven, and for two amazing seasons I’ve had to be,” Schkert said in a statement. “It was a dream come true. Although I am very sad to not be back at Stoneybrook for another 20 seasons, I am very proud of the amazing show created by the amazing cast and crew and the way it brought happiness and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Christie, Claudia, Stacy, Mary Ann, Don, Jesse, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we have for years to come.”

Debuting on Netflix in July 2020, Babysitting club It was renewed for a second season three months later. Season two debuted last October; Read the final summary here. The cancellation culminates in running the show with a total of 18 episodes.

