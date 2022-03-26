Netflix users were surprised to use the highly-rated PlayStation game’s Remaster for free

Netflix subscribers are surprised by a new free game. A new game has been released that is exclusive to Netflix subscribers. And if you have a Netflix subscription, it’s free. Plus, there are no ads, no in-game purchases, and no additional fees. There are no restrictions attached and the only requirement is that you have a Netflix subscription and an iOS or Android device that can play it.

The game in question is dubbed smash remasteredA retro-inspired brick breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and stunning boss fights. The official description of the game continues: “Widely accepted as the game that redefined the brick breaking genre, Shatter Remastered has dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics Power-ups and special attacks. Easy to learn but hard to master.”

Is this new free game on Netflix good? hard to say. On the Google Play Store, it has mixed reviews, meanwhile, on the App Store, it has a 4.4 out of 5 rating, but that’s only across seven reviews. What we can say is that the original game which is a modified version of the game, is good, or at least that’s what 86 is suggesting on Metacritic. As the name suggests, this is a modified version of a game called Smashing It debuted in 2009 as a PSN and PS3 exclusive.

At the time of publication, no word is available about this game after a Netflix subscription. And since the App Store lists “seller” as Netflix, this is unlikely to change. And if at some point this restriction is lifted, it is likely that the free download will be replaced by a down payment or the game will be monetized by in-game purchases and/or advertisements.

For more coverage on all things gaming – including the latest news, all the latest rumors, leaks, and all the latest speculation – click here. here.