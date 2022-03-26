March 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Netflix users were surprised to use the highly-rated PlayStation game's Remaster for free

Netflix users were surprised to use the highly-rated PlayStation game’s Remaster for free

Jack Kimmons March 27, 2022 2 min read

Netflix subscribers are surprised by a new free game. A new game has been released that is exclusive to Netflix subscribers. And if you have a Netflix subscription, it’s free. Plus, there are no ads, no in-game purchases, and no additional fees. There are no restrictions attached and the only requirement is that you have a Netflix subscription and an iOS or Android device that can play it.

The game in question is dubbed smash remasteredA retro-inspired brick breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and stunning boss fights. The official description of the game continues: “Widely accepted as the game that redefined the brick breaking genre, Shatter Remastered has dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics Power-ups and special attacks. Easy to learn but hard to master.”

Is this new free game on Netflix good? hard to say. On the Google Play Store, it has mixed reviews, meanwhile, on the App Store, it has a 4.4 out of 5 rating, but that’s only across seven reviews. What we can say is that the original game which is a modified version of the game, is good, or at least that’s what 86 is suggesting on Metacritic. As the name suggests, this is a modified version of a game called Smashing It debuted in 2009 as a PSN and PS3 exclusive.

At the time of publication, no word is available about this game after a Netflix subscription. And since the App Store lists “seller” as Netflix, this is unlikely to change. And if at some point this restriction is lifted, it is likely that the free download will be replaced by a down payment or the game will be monetized by in-game purchases and/or advertisements.

See also  Valve says Steam Deck's 'stick drift' was a bug and has already shipped

For more coverage on all things gaming – including the latest news, all the latest rumors, leaks, and all the latest speculation – click here. here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kirby and the Forgotten Land list of all current icons

March 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

iFixit’s Mac Studio Decomposition Reveals its Brutal Cooling System

March 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Someone found a secret that Windows 1.0 has been hiding for 37 years

March 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Netflix users were surprised to use the highly-rated PlayStation game’s Remaster for free

March 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Republican member of House Intel committee calls for classified briefing on Biden call, Xi

March 26, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Indian and Chinese Foreign Ministers meet in New Delhi | News

March 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Applebee executive franchise: Gas prices skyrocket to hire ‘lower wages’ workers

March 26, 2022 Iris Pearce