Netflix teases first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Released a first look at Blondewriter and director Take NC-17 by Andrew Dominic About the Marilyn Monroe story.

championship Ana de Armas Like Monroe and based on the fantasy novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of an enduring Hollywood icon.

Beginning with a tumultuous childhood as Norma Jeane, the fairy tale follows Monroe through her rise to stardom, inwardness and out of her romantic tangles. The film is an active confusion between fact and fiction that explores the growing divide between Monroe’s public and private self.

The one-minute teaser plays a painful trajectory for Monroe’s hit Diamonds are a girl’s best friend Above are flashy shots of some of Monroe’s most iconic moments in the spotlight, as well as the overwhelming media interest and loneliness of being a star.

in An interview with Netflix’s a lineDe Armas describes Dominique’s ambitions for the film as “very clear from the start – to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens.”

“He wanted the world to experience what it felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jean,” she continued. “I found her the most daring, unapologetic and feminist in taking up her story I have ever seen.”

As for the writer and director, his examination of someone is “extremely traumatized,” leading to a split between his public self and his private self, which is the same for “the famous person, often presented in public, in ways that may cause additional shock.” As a result. The film cares a lot about the relationship with her and another character, Marilyn, who represents her armor and the thing that threatens to consume her.

De Armas said that during the 47-day photo session that required several hours in a hair and makeup chair, she not only read Joyce’s novel, but studied hundreds of photos, videos, audios and films. The result is a film that is “not linear or traditional; it is meant to be a sensory and emotional experience.”

She adds, “There are moments when we are inside her body and mind, and this will give the audience a chance to experience what it was like when Norma and Marilyn are at the same time.”

The director also says that the film passed the NC-17 rating. “I seem to get into these situations where people consider me provocative, but that’s never what I try to do,” he explained. “I’m just trying to say it as clearly as possible. My ambition is to make you fall in love with Marilyn.”

The film is not the first NC-17 title to air on Netflix, but it is among the first titles produced in a streaming device to receive the rare rating from the Motion Picture Association.

The cast also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Evan Williams, Julian Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, Scott McNairy, Garrett Delahunt and Lucy DeVito. Blonde Produced by Brad Pitt, Didi Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracy Landon, and Scott Robertson, Christina Oh serves as executive producer. The movie premieres on Netflix on September 23.