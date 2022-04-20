April 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Netflix stock fell after losing its first subscriber in a decade

Netflix stock fell after losing its first subscriber in a decade

Iris Pearce April 20, 2022 1 min read

Netflix stock fell more than 20% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the streaming giant said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter — its first subscriber loss in a decade. It also missed investor expectations for revenue.

why does it matter: Netflix stock has already fallen more than 40% since the beginning of the year, due in large part to increased competition and slowing user growth expectations from Netflix for the first quarter.

details: Netflix said in the opening line of Note to contributorsIt blamed its “relatively high household prevalence” for creating “headwinds for revenue growth”.

in numbers, Per CNBC:

  • EPS: $3.53 versus $2.89, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.
  • Revenues: $7.78 billion compared to $7.93 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The Big Picture: In March, Netflix began testing a crackdown on password sharing as a way to boost subscriptions.

  • The company said Tuesday that in addition to 222 million paying families, it estimates that Netflix is ​​being shared with more than 100 million additional families who don’t pay for the service, including more than 30 million in the United States and Canada — the most lucrative market.

go deeper… Netflix earnings over the past year:

See also  Driverless car parked in San Francisco baffles police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Fed Bostic expresses caution about pace of rate hike

April 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, April 19

April 19, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

Elon Musks says Twitter board members’ salary will be $0 if his bid is successful

April 19, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

1 min read

Netflix stock fell after losing its first subscriber in a decade

April 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

The Persevering Rover Arrives in the Ancient Martian Delta

April 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

‘Blackish’ Series Final Summary: Season 8, Episode 13

April 20, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Panthers finalize agreement with the city of Rock Hill for new facility

April 20, 2022 Teri Riley