March 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Netflix looks to limit free password sharing between families

Netflix looks to limit free password sharing between families

Iris Pearce March 17, 2022 2 min read

Streaming platform Netflix announced plans on Wednesday to limit the sharing of free passwords between different user families, starting with three countries in Central and South America.

in the current situation On Wednesday, Netflix said it will start testing new ways to make sure users who share an account with different households pay extra fees.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multi-streaming on our Standard and Premium plan. Although these shows were hugely popular, they also created some confusion,” Netflix said in its statement. About when and how Netflix can be shared.” “As a result, accounts are shared between families – affecting our ability to invest in great new TV shows and movies for our members.”

The streaming service said that members are on their sitesStandard and Premium plans will be able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with, giving them their own profiles and passwords.

“We understand that people have many options for entertainment, so we want to ensure that any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all of our great TV shows and movies,” the streaming service added in its statement.

Netflix said it will launch the new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in the next few weeks.

“We will work to understand the benefit of these two features to members in these three countries before we make changes elsewhere in the world,” she added.

See also  Airbnb (ABNB) Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Netflix previously tested a feature that urged password users to re-enter their credentials in an effort to encourage them to create their own. NBC News noticed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Oil drops on Russia-Ukraine talks, US stockpile data

March 17, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Stock futures jump ahead of Fed decision, oil extends drop

March 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
6 min read

Dow futures drop: what to do after the stock market rally today; Fed set to raise rates

March 16, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Netflix looks to limit free password sharing between families

March 17, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Jussie Smollett has been released from prison pending the appeal of his conviction

March 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope shares a new image after reaching the stage of optics

March 17, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

The Giants sign the end of Ricky Seals Jones’ court

March 17, 2022 Teri Riley