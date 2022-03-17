Netflix looks to limit free password sharing between families

Streaming platform Netflix announced plans on Wednesday to limit the sharing of free passwords between different user families, starting with three countries in Central and South America.

in the current situation On Wednesday, Netflix said it will start testing new ways to make sure users who share an account with different households pay extra fees.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multi-streaming on our Standard and Premium plan. Although these shows were hugely popular, they also created some confusion,” Netflix said in its statement. About when and how Netflix can be shared.” “As a result, accounts are shared between families – affecting our ability to invest in great new TV shows and movies for our members.”

The streaming service said that members are on their sitesStandard and Premium plans will be able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with, giving them their own profiles and passwords.

“We understand that people have many options for entertainment, so we want to ensure that any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all of our great TV shows and movies,” the streaming service added in its statement.

Netflix said it will launch the new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in the next few weeks.

“We will work to understand the benefit of these two features to members in these three countries before we make changes elsewhere in the world,” she added.

Netflix previously tested a feature that urged password users to re-enter their credentials in an effort to encourage them to create their own. NBC News noticed.