Netflix is ​​getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS game available as part of its lineup.

This is a true story is an educational role-playing game created to “share a true story about the daily struggle of a Sub-Saharan African woman to get water for her family,” According to Netflix. The game was designed by developer Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water. Smash Remastered It is an updated version of the brick breaking game that was first released on PS3 in 2009. In Into the Dead 2: UnleashedHybrid FPS/runner game, you have to survive the waves of zombies.

This is a true story And the Smash Remastered It will be available on Tuesday, while Netflix says Into the Dead 2: Unleashed almost.”

Since then, Netflix has started building its own mobile game lineup The official launch of the program in NovemberIncluding racing title Xtreme Asphalt And the a League of Legends spin off. And mobile gaming is just one part of Netflix’s growing interest in gaming — and the company has taken it Upcoming games And the Oxenfri Developer Night SchoolAnd the frivolous displayand it is launched Daily Trivia Series based on popularity trivia crack Brand.

Correction March 22nd at 3:19PM ET: Updated type of This is a true story Based on information from Netflix.