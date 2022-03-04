Netflix chief marketing officer, Puzuma St. John, leaves – The Hollywood Reporter

NetflixBozoma Saint John’s affiliate Bozoma Saint John is set to leave the broadcasting company after about two years as chief marketing officer. She will be succeeded by Marianne Lee, who most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for the US/Canada region.

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She has attracted global marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her all the best.”

before Joining Netflix in 2020Saint John has held a number of senior executive positions at companies such as Endeavor, Uber, and Apple. She took over the role from Jackie Lee Jo, former chief marketing officer of BBC Studios, who took over the top marketing role at Netflix in 2019 from Kelly Bennett, who step down In the same year after seven years in a streamer.

During her tenure, Saint John brought major appointments such as Lure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee. Recent major campaigns have included a Star-studded Super Bowl ad With Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Ruffalo and others. But last summer, as THR mentioned At the time, three senior employees of Netflix’s marketing department were fired after they filed a complaint about running the department on Slack. (Netflix denied that the messages targeted members of management and said they were instead related to employee peers.)

“I came to Netflix with a lot of enthusiasm and creative energy and I am very proud of the campaigns we have inspired and sparked global discussion,” said St. John. “It was a transformative two years experience that I will always be grateful for.”

Lee is a relatively recent employee at Netflix, joining last July after nearly eight years at Spotify, where she last served as Vice President and Head of Global Music. Prior to Spotify, Lee held positions at J. Crew and Condé Nast, where he led marketing and operations.

“Marianne is a strategic marketer with deep experience not only in entertainment but also more broadly having worked in fashion and media brands,” Sarandos said. “When she joined Netflix last year, she made an immediate impact on the marketing team and proved to be an exceptional leader who understands how to manage conversations around brands and popular culture.”

