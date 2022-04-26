Netflix cancels fan favorite series after two seasons

After only two seasons on the streaming serviceNetflix has officially canceled Michael Jordan-produced series Raising Dion, a superhero drama that premiered in 2019. diverse She confirmed the news in a report, but revealed that the star of the series, Sami Hani, moved to Instagram to reveal the end of the show as well. In a post they wrote: “It is sad to say that the debt raise has been cancelled [sic] Thank you for all the great support we’ve received from all of our awesome fans! Season two was a hit, on par with season one, even if we just look at the number of people who watched it all and wanted season three! “

The star of the series, Plaster Young, confirmed the news on social media as wellAnd say: “I just wanted to let you guys know that Raising Dion isn’t coming out for season 3. It’s not either of us, not me, not you guys. You guys were great, I really liked it and I liked everyone for a moment of it, thank you, but Raising Dion isn’t coming.” for season 3. It’s all right, don’t worry, I’m still acting so I’ll see you next season though… It’s just the way the game goes. Sometimes the game goes (that way). I just wanted to let you know ya Comrades as soon as possible.”

Based on the sitcom of the same name written by Dennis Liu, Black Panther And creed Actor Michael B He was attached to him early on as an executive producer and star, appearing as Dion’s honorary fatherIt appears in four episodes across the show’s two seasons. For those unfamiliar with the series’ premise, the official Netflix description reads as follows:

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alica Wainwright) and her son Dion (Jacia Young) after Dion begins to display several mysterious superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), season two follows as Dion continues to sharpen his powers with the support of… His mother and Tiffin (Roma Flynn), his coach Biona who catches the attention of Nicole.After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow child – a series of unsettling events unfold, and Dion learns that danger still looms. While navigating the twists and turns and surprise Visitors, Dion and Nicole must reign again–not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

