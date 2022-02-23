Nebraska gets quarterback commitment in 2023 from William Watson

Watson attended Cornhusker Junior’s Day in late January, and when he was at Lincoln he received his show in Nebraska.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound runner became the fifth commitment for the NU class of 2023. The Huskers have chosen over other scholarship offerings from Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Boston College, and UMass

It’s still February and Nebraska has landed its commitment in the middle William Watson From Springfield (Massachusetts) Springfield Central.

The relationship he developed with the new Cornhusker Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple Over the past few years it has proven pivotal in the decision of Watson College. Their connection goes back to the time when Watson was in middle school.

“First, when I came to Lincoln, I felt like I was back in Springfield, Massachusetts, so that played a big part,” Watson stated of why he chose the squash.

“I knew Coach Whipple because we had a previous relationship coming from Pete. I actually grew up with him in labor camps. I used to go to UMass every day and work with him. We’ve had that relationship since about the sixth grade and we’re here now. He was the right guy. He was just feeling right.”

There were other aspects of the Nebraska program that stood out to him during his January Junior Day visit to Lincoln.

“By seeing what I’ve seen on TV, no matter what, Nebraska as a whole looks like one big family,” Watson explained. “The fans are behind you, win or lose. They are in every match.

“I can tell the team that the team has never quit each other. They just tried to figure out how to win, and I think they will do that this year with Whipple attack. Coach (Scott) FrostI mean, he’s a great guy. He is very humble and I love his energy too. He’s passionate all the time and this is the person I want to play for.”

The three-star Watson was named MaxPreps Massachusetts Footballer of the Year after the 2021 season.

In 12 games as a youngster, Watson led the Springfield Central Golden Eagles (10-2) to their third consecutive state championship with a 22-15 victory over the Central Catholics for the Division I title.

As a true rookie on the quarterback, Watson threw for 2,378 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 334 yards and seven more. His sophomore season was almost completely wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. They only played three games in 2020, all of them victories.

In 2021, Watson had more than 2,800 passing yards and a rush with 31 touchdowns combined.

“I plan to sign up early,” Watson said. “I want to get up there in January and try to compete during the Spring Ball.”

Watson told HOL that he plans to participate in the Spring Red-White in Nebraska in April.