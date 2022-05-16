May 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

NBC Fall 2022 schedule: 'Quantum leap' on Monday, 'La Brea' again on Tuesday

Cassandra Kelley May 16, 2022 2 min read

NBCAs usual, it is the first TV broadcaster network to reveal its schedule for the Fall TV seasonbefore his annual presentation in advance to the advertising community.

♦ Top-ranked Freshman Series for the 2021-22 season, la priawill return to its time slot on Tuesdays at 9 (which this is us calls home for the last two weeks), probably Only the first half of his second “huge” 14-episode tour.

♦ The latest new NBC series, The Quantum leap Continue / Restart championship here and nowRaymond Lee, who acquired the network’s selected properties, on Mondays at 10/9c leading to the exit of the sound.

♦ the night court Biology Starring five-time Emmy Award winner John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, who was requested to series wayyyy back in September — she won’t debut until mid-season.

Young Rock It moves to Fridays for its third season starting in November as it pairs up with the new George Lopez sitcom, Lopez vs Lopez.

♦ It is very worth reminding everyone that starting this fall, The current NBC series can be streamed the next day on Peacock – not on Hulu.

Fall TV schedule

new offers in capital letters; Click the title for details

Monday
8 pm the sound (2 hours)
10 pm Quantum leap

Tuesday
8 pm the sound
21:00 la pria
10 pm New Amsterdam (Final season)

Wednesday
8 pm Chicago Med
21:00 Chicago fire
10 pm Chicago PD

Thursday
8 pm Law and order
21:00 Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law and order: organized crime

Friday
8 pm college pot
21:00 Datelin NBC

Friday (starts in November)
8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 pm Young Rock
21:00 Datelin NBC

Saturday
8 pm drama returns
21:00 Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 pm SNL Vintage
11:30 pm Saturday Night Live

Sunday
8 pm Sunday Night Football

Fall TV schedule

The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, night courtAnd WheelAnd Million Dollar IslandThis is My Jam, The Wall dick wolf No fire and rescue (A reality series about LAFD)

In addition, the fate pilots to empty listAnd FoundAnd illogicalAnd unbroken And the untitled drama from Mike Daniels remains TBD.

fall tv schedule

game overAnd kenanAnd Mr. MayorAnd normal atmosphere

Want a scoop on any of the offers above? email [email protected] Your question can be answered via Died in line.

