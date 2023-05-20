NBA Rumors: Bob Myers Will Be GM’s Highest Paid With Warriors Contract Offer

Warriors general manager Bob Myers may have a big payday coming his way.

That is, of course, if he chooses to sign a contract extension with the organization in the coming weeks.

Myers’ contract is set to expire on June 30, and as The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources, the Warriors have “not had substantive contract extension talks for months and both parties are bracing for the possibility that Myers could walk away from the franchise.”

While Golden State reportedly extended multiple contract offers to Myers over the past calendar year, the CJ Holmes from the San Francisco Chronicle It reported Friday, citing league sources, that one bid would make Myers the best-paid GM in the NBA.

“While it may not be enough to keep Bob Myers with the Golden State Warriors, multiple league sources believe that an extended contract offer for the team’s chief of basketball operations would make him the highest-paid general manager in the NBA,” Holmes wrote.

How much do warriors give myers? Jake Fisher from Yahoo Sports reportedAccording to league staff, the offer is expected to exceed one million in annual salary.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Myers is “torn” about the decision and plans to make up his mind in the next few weeks.

Myers joined the Warriors organization in 2011 as a GM assistant before being promoted to GM one year later. Often credited with being the architect behind the Golden State dynasty, he is universally beloved by veteran leaders like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom won four NBA championships with Myers in the Bay.

