NBA results: the only Celtics team to improve the rankings on the last day of the season; Warriors at No. 3; Networking hosts play in

The 2021-22 NBA regular season came and went, and there were plenty of spots to be missed on the final day. Now the entire field of play and matches are closed, paving the way for one of the most widely open seasons we’ve seen in recent NBA history.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors maintained the No. 3 seed by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Utah Jazz retained the No. 5 seed by defeating the humble Portland Trail Blazers. That means the Dallas Mavericks will remain in fourth, while the Denver Nuggets will enter the playoffs in sixth.

In the east, the Boston Celtics They locked up the second seed in the East by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies. At the bottom of the standings, the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers both won their games on Sunday, giving the Nets the top spot in the round of play as the two teams tied for seventh to enter the event on Sunday. In the other eastern play, it will be the Atlanta Hawks (9) versus the Charlotte Hornets (10) after the Hawks beat the Houston Rockets. Below is a look at Play in tournament matches:

East: 7 vs 8 Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers East: 9 to 10 Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets West: 7 to 8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers West: 9 to 10 New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference playoffs

#1 Miami Heat vs #8 seed

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs No. 7 seed

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Chicago Bulls

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Western Conference playoffs

#1 Phoenix Suns vs #8 seed

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 7 seed

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets No. 6

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs No. 5 Utah Jazz

Here is a summary of live updates throughout Sunday’s matches.