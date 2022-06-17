NBA Finals: Led by MVP Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors win championship with Game 6 win over Boston Celtics

The win gives the trio of Curry, Clay Thompson and Draymond Green their fourth title together — all under coach Steve Kerr — adding to their championships from 2015, 2017 and 2018. Together they won 21 NBA Finals, having recently overtaken Tim Duncan and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (19) for the most NBA Finals win over the past 30 years.

Curry, who was crying on the field after the final whistle, won the NBA Finals MVP award for the first time in his career.

“That’s what it’s all about, playing for the championship and what we’ve been through for the past three years,” he said. “Beginning of the season, no one thought we would be here except for everyone in this stadium now, it’s amazing. So surreal, though.

He said, “You never take this for granted because you never know when you’re going to get back here. To get back here and get it done, it means the world.”

Kerr said Curry reminded him of Duncan, hall of fame The position that played his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs. “Very different players,” he said. “But from a human point of view, from a talent point of view, humility, confidence, this wonderful combination that makes everyone want to win for it.” This title ends with a fleeting glimpse of the Warriors, as they have been marred by injuries for two years and are back in the post-season for the first time since 2019. method 6 . game unfolded At TD Garden in Boston, it didn’t look at first that it would be a definite win for Golden State. Boston led 14-2 to start the game. But the warriors did not just retreat – they hit the gas pedal. Golden State went in the 52-25 round to finish the first inning. This included a 21-0 career — the longest scoring streak in an NBA Finals game in the past 50 years. See also Ryan Zimmerman retires and ends Washington's national run The Celtics cut the Warriors’ lead down to number one late in the third quarter and again in the fourth but couldn’t come close. Boston, who reached the finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season, had previously excelled in do-or-die matches in this year’s playoffs. Until losing Game 5 in these finals, they were undefeated in post-season matches after defeat. They have won two games by win or go at home against the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Celtics were leading 2-1 in the series before losing three consecutive times to Golden State, including games 4 and 6 in Boston. “There are a lot of players out there, very emotional right now,” Celtics coach Emi Udoka said after the match. “The message was our thanks to them for the effort and growth and everything they allowed us to do from a coaching perspective this year. The bigger message was ‘Learn from this, grow from it, build on this experience, and see that there is another level to get there,’” said Odoka. Like the Golden State that was there, did that, it was evident in many ways.” This is the Warriors’ seventh league title in franchise history – two of them won as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1947 and 1956. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who usually presents the Larry O’Brien Cup to the NBA champion, did not attend games five or six due to NBA health and safety protocols. revision: An earlier version of this story stated that the game was broadcast on ESPN. It was broadcast on ABC

CNN’s Jill Martin and Ben Morse contributed to this report.

“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”