Nazim Qadri from Colorado Avalanche undergoes thumb surgery

Colorado Avalanche Center Nazim Qadri He underwent thumb surgery on Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It’s not clear if Kadri will be able to bring this Posteason back. The avalanche had already ruled out a second-line position for the remainder of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

Qadri was injured after being hit from behind by the Oilers winger Evander King In game 3 on Saturday, a 4-2 avalanche victory. Kane has received a one-game suspension for the play and will have to sit out for Game 4 Monday night in Edmonton as the Oilers look to avoid being overrun.



Kane initially received a five-minute boarding allotment. Once the NHL’s Player Safety Department decided it was a dangerous game and Kadri did not intentionally put himself in a vulnerable position, it considered Kane’s past history (three previous suspensions and two fines) as well as the impact of the injury in her ruling for a one-game ban.

Kadri, 31, has had a regular career season in Avalanche, scoring 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games. The center continued that production in the playoffs with six goals and 14 points through 13 games.

To start the game 4, JT Comfier He will slip to Qadri’s place in the second-line position, although coach Jared Bednar said the team would need to fill Qadri’s absence “by the committee” – a reference to Qadri’s important role in the squad.

TSN was the first to report on my fate’s surgery.