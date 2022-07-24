July 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

National Tequila Day: Here's a crash course on distilled liquor

National Tequila Day: Here’s a crash course on distilled liquor

Iris Pearce July 25, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

July 24th is National Tequila Day.

Join Christopher DeSoto, founder of Hiatus Tequila”Fox and Friends WeekendSunday morning a celebration of distilled liquor made from fermented aloe vera juice.

Here are some fun facts about tequila – for today and every day.

Celebrate National Tequila Day with this magical margarita

Check out these facts here.

1. Tequila is native to Mexico It is named after the town of Tequila, located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

Christopher DeSoto joined “Fox and Friends Weekend” on National Tequila Day, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
(Fox News Channel)

2. Only five countries are authorized to make tequila, according to DeSoto.

Those states are Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

DeSoto said on “Fox and Friends Weekend” that Jalisco is one of Mexico’s largest producers.

3. Raw ingredient it makes tequila Mexican blue cactus, a succulent species with fleshy leaves.

According to Desoto, the plant can take up to eight years to mature. When the agave finally reaches maturity, it is harvested and cooked to make tequila.

Tequila and Mezcal: What’s the difference?

4. The color of tequila can vary – this color corresponds to longevity.

There are three levels of old tequila: blanco (left), reposado (middle) and anejo (right). The aging process results in a different colour.

There are three levels of old tequila: blanco (left), reposado (middle) and anejo (right). The aging process results in a different colour.
(Fox News Channel)

Below is a summary of the differences.

Blanco Tequila is clear and usually aged from zero to five months.

Reposado tequila is golden amber and is usually aged for six months.

See also  Stock futures drop amid COVID restrictions in China, packed earnings week

Añejo tequila is golden brown in color and is usually a year old.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

“Blanco is always the most popular because it’s the one we’re always used to doing shots with and all of that,” DeSoto said.

“There are three expressions.”

Christopher DeSoto prepares a Hiatus Highball cocktail with tequila, tonic and lime "Fox and Friends Weekend."

Christopher DeSoto makes a Hiatus Highball cocktail with tequila, tonic and lemon at “Fox and Friends Weekend.”
(Fox News Channel)

5. DeSoto said that the “cleaner” and “softer” tequila is, the less sugar is needed.

“Margaritas in Mexico are like nothing this side of the border,” he said in an interview with “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

National Tequila Day: 5 fun facts about the lonely soul

“Margaritas in Mexico are almost soda, lime, and tequila. It’s clean, and you won’t feel bad the next day.”

what or what drink combo Does Christopher DeSoto recommend?

if it was easy cocktail is what you need, DeSoto recommends the Hiatus Highball.

It’s made with three ingredients: tequila, tonic water, and lemon juice.

Courtney Moore is a lifestyle writer/co-producer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be submitted on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

A video clip shows a Taco Bell operator pouring hot water on customers

July 24, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

A riot policeman’s claims company told another employee to remove the swimsuit picture, which was then contacted by HR

July 24, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

American Airlines CEO says ‘not a day goes by’ where the airline has no trouble providing enough pillows, blankets, cups and food for its flights

July 24, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

National Tequila Day: Here’s a crash course on distilled liquor

July 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Future features Travis Scott at Rolling Loud Miami

July 25, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Florida on another Starlink mission – Spaceflight Now

July 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
6 min read

Jonas Weinggaard prepared to win the Tour de France at the second attempt

July 25, 2022 Teri Riley