Nashville Predators goalkeeper Jose Sarros leaves Calgary Flames game with injury

Nashville Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros I left on Tuesday night 5-4 loss To Calgary Flames in the third period with an apparent injury to the left foot.

Sarros went to the bench predator after an interference from the penalty spot on defender Flames Oliver Killington Stop playing with 6:32 still being organized. The Nashville coach looked at Sarros’ ankle, and the goalkeeper left the ice without putting any weight on his left foot. He walked into the locker room with his hands wrapped around the coaching staff.

“I don’t have an update on it. It’s still being evaluated,” said Nashville coach John Hines, who indicated the team would know more on Wednesday about the Sarros’ condition.



1 related

Goalkeeper David Rich He was substituted by Sarros and conceded the equalizer for Calgary Matthew Tkachuk With 1 second remaining in the third period. Had the Predators defeated the Flame in the organization, they would have sealed a watershed point. Instead, Ritesh surrendered the match-winning goal Elias Lindholm in overtime.

But the Predators just needed to wait a little longer to punch their post-season card, as the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout Tuesday night to send both the Predators and the Los Angeles Kings to the playoffs.

“No one thought we’d be here, but we talked about writing our own story,” Hines said.

Sarros was one of the best goalkeepers in the National Hockey League in 2021-22. He has a 38-25-3 record in 67 games, the most of any goalkeeper in the league, and played in his first All-Star Game of the season. Coming into Tuesday, Sarros scored 0.918 saves and four passes and was fourth among goalkeepers with 31.6 goals saved above average.