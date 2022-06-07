NASA’s probe spotted a strange “magic crew” on the surface of Mars

Space observers have spotted a strange object on Mars that looks like something Gandalf would carry.

The odd piece resembles a magician’s wand with its straight, twisted stance.

It was seen by NASA Curiosity roamingwhich has been traveling across the red planet for nearly a decade.

Fortunately, experts think they know what it is — and it’s a lot less magical than you might hope.

According to the SETI Institute, it is simply a piece of rock.

And they have an explanation for the strange shape, too.

“The outcrops are most likely the cement fillings of ancient fractures in sedimentary rocks,” the research group said.

“The rest of the rock was made of a softer material and eroded away.”

However, this does not mean that it is not important.

Sedimentary rocks often have fossils between their layers.

This means that the creature we see here may be hiding secrets about previous living beings Mars.

This isn’t the first time strange things have been observed on the Red Planet.

The space investigators couldn’t believe their eyes last month when secret entrance among the rocks.

There was also a strange object that looked like a file bowling pin.

