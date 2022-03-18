March 18, 2022

NASA's New Moon rocket, the most powerful rocket ever, takes off for the first time

Iris Pearce March 18, 2022 4 min read

Cape Canaveral, Florida – NASA’s New Huge Rocket Artemis 1 The moon mission is on its way to the launch pad.

Thursday (March 17) at 5:47 p.m. EDT (2147 GMT), with the largest doors open worldwide in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center here on the Florida Space Coast, The rocket that will launch the next astronauts to the moon, has begun to roll onto the launch pad.

