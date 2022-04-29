NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Complete – Capturing Clear, Focused Images

NASA Web in full focus, ready to power hardware

alignment[{” attribute=””>NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is now complete. After a full review, the observatory has been confirmed to be capable of capturing sharp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments. Upon completing the seventh and final stage of telescope alignment, the team held a set of key decision meetings and unanimously agreed that Webb is ready to move forward into its next and final series of preparations, known as science instrument commissioning. This process will take about two months before scientific operations begin in the summer.

The alignment of the telescope across all of Webb’s instruments can be seen in a series of images that captures the observatory’s full field of view.

“These remarkable test images from a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people across countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Webb telescope completes alignment phase. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

The telescope’s optical performance is still better than the engineering team’s most optimistic predictions. Webb’s mirrors now direct the fully focused light collected from space into each instrument, and each instrument successfully captures images with the light delivered to it. The image quality provided for all instruments is ‘limited diffraction’, which means that the resolution of the detail that can be seen is as good as physically possible given the size of the telescope. From this point on, the only changes to the mirrors will be very small, periodic adjustments to the primary mirror clips.

“With the telescope alignment and half-life efforts completed, my role on the James Webb Space Telescope mission is over,” said Scott Acton, Webb Wavefront Sensing and Control Scientist, Ball Aerospace. “These images have profoundly changed the way I see the universe. We are surrounded by a symphony of creation. There are galaxies everywhere! I hope everyone in the world can see them.”

Now, Webb’s team will turn its attention to commissioning scientific instruments. every instrument It is a highly advanced range of detectors equipped with lenses, masks, filters and customized equipment that helps it perform the science it is designed to achieve. The specialized properties of these tools will be configured and run in different combinations during the tool run phase to fully confirm their readiness for science. With the official conclusion of the telescope alignment, key personnel involved in operating each instrument have arrived at the Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, and some personnel involved in telescope alignment have finished their duties.

Although the telescope alignment is complete, some telescope calibration activities remain: As part of the operation of the scientific instrument, the telescope will be directed to point to different areas in the sky where the total amount of solar radiation hitting the observatory will vary to confirm thermal stability when changing objectives. Furthermore, continuous maintenance observations every two days will monitor mirror alignment and, when needed, will apply corrections to keep mirrors in their compatible positions.