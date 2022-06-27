June 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

NASA’s CAPSTONE launch to the moon delayed again for final checks

Iris Pearce June 27, 2022 3 min read

NASA has canceled plans to launch small cubes to the moon on Monday (June 27) to allow more time to check out the flight’s Rocket Lab booster.

The US space agency announced today that it will no longer target the launch of the new rocket on Monday CAPSTONE Cubes To the Moon on an electronic booster created by rocket lab. The mission, led by Advanced Space Corporation, was scheduled to launch from a platform on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Monday.

