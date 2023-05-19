NASA selects Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for the Artemis Moon mission

On the second try, Jeff Bezos and his rocket company win a contract to fly NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.

NASA announced Friday that it has awarded a contract to Blue Origin, which Bezos owns, to provide the Blue Moon lander for a lunar mission currently scheduled for launch in 2029.

The mission, Artemis V, is another core part of NASA’s Artemis program, which is to send astronauts to the moon as part of an effort to explore the Antarctic region. Astronauts are scheduled to land on the Moon in a vehicle built by SpaceX for the Artemis III and IV missions.

“We want more competition,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during the Friday event at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Friday. “It means you have reliability. You have backups.”