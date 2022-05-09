NASA revealed that an asteroid 1,600 feet high will approach at close range within six days

Preparing the ground for a close brush with a brush huge asteroid Bigger than the Empire State Building in a matter of days.

NASA is observing the rock and has revealed that it will be a “close approach” from a space perspective.

Fortunately, it will still be more than 3.5 million miles away, so there is no reason to panic.

Experts believe the width of the asteroid is between 240 and 535 yards.

As tall as possible, this would make it larger than the Empire State Building, the Shard, and the Eiffel Tower.

It will dwarf the Statue of Liberty, too.

The space rock – officially known as 388945 (2008 TZ3) – is expected to approach its closest point on Sunday, May 15.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this asteroid – it has passed us by without any problem.

Her last visit was in May 2020.

In that time, it got even closer, 1.7 million miles away.

It routinely gives the Earth a wave about every two years, as it orbits the sun just as we do.

And this weekend’s flight will be the closest we’ll see an asteroid come for the rest of our lives.

It is due to pass again in May 2024 but much further than that, at 6.9 million miles.

The next time the weekend approaches, it won’t be until May 2163.

