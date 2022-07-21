NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

The front-left camera to avoid hazards in the rover took a photo of a light-colored object on July 12 and some people likened it to spaghetti.

And space agency officials stressed that they believe the object is a series of remnants of the perseverance landing.

The string could be from the rover or its landing stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet beam used to safely lower the craft to the planet’s surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. .

The spokesman said that the perseverance had not previously been in the area where the thread was found, so it was likely that the wind blew there.