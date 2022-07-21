NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

The front-left camera to avoid hazards in the rover took a photo of a light-colored object on July 12 and some people likened it to spaghetti.
And space agency officials stressed that they believe the object is a series of remnants of the perseverance landing.
The string could be from the rover or its landing stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet beam used to safely lower the craft to the planet’s surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. .
The spokesman said that the perseverance had not previously been in the area where the thread was found, so it was likely that the wind blew there.
This isn’t the first time the probe has stumbled upon bits of material left over from its landing on Mars.
The NASA probe team is researching more about the new piece of debris and plans to release more details later this week.
