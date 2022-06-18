NASA launches its own retro space game

The game gives players one minute to “capture” as many space objects as possible. Old school music plays as galaxies, rogue exoplanets, and even black holes fly by. Players get points for capturing objects and can learn more about what was captured after the minute is up.

Limited and fun, the game has been developed to teach players cosmic objects and the telescope, which is scheduled for release in the middle of the decade.

Named after a pioneering NASA executive Nancy RomanKnown as the “Mother of Hubble” to help the agency give birth to the legendary Hubble Space Telescope, the new observatory will greatly expand researchers’ ability to see and study the universe. Roman was a brilliant astronomer, and the observatory that bears her name will investigate mysteries such as why the universe is expanding and which planets are outside our solar system.

The agency says the Roman space telescope will be “Hubble’s wide-eyed cousin,” capturing 100 times as much of the sky as the 1990 telescope with the help of massive 300-megapixel hardware.

The new observatory will take wide-field images of space, a map and measuring the universe Using a variety of advanced technologies.

Compared to the mission you are promoting, the 8-bit game is actually quite simple. But sometimes, all it takes is a little easy fun to get people interested in science — and excited about an upcoming assignment.

