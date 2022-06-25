NASA halts Psyche, mission to a mineral-rich asteroid

Computer software delays have delayed the launch of a NASA spacecraft to explore what appears to be a metallic asteroid that may be the core of a protoplanet that exploded in the early days of the solar system by a giant impact.

NASA announced Friday that the mission will not take off at all this year.

The completed spacecraft, named Psyche after the asteroid you’ll visit in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter, is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was scheduled to launch from there on August 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. However, the main navigation program for guiding and controlling the movements of spacecraft in space was delayed by several months.

In addition, the test setup, which sends signals to the spacecraft’s computer making it think it’s actually in space, didn’t work properly when engineers tried to integrate components from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which runs the mission, and Maxar, the company that runs the mission. She built the Psyche spacecraft.