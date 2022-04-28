NASA confirms that the loud noise heard by Mississippi residents was a meteor

The loud noise heard by residents in areas of Mississippi was confirmed as a meteor. “Following multiple reports of a loud noise (Wednesday) across part of our state,[Mississippi Emergency Management Agency]confirmed with NASA that it was a fireball that was causing the noise,” MEMA officials said in a Facebook post. “We were told that the meteorite was parallel to the Mississippi River.” An initial report came from Claiborne County, where local officials said the sound was heard throughout the area, which includes the Grand Bay nuclear plant. County officials said the Grand Gulf Company was not involved and the site was secure, and residents of Hinds, Madison, Warren and Lincoln counties, among others, reported seeing and hearing the meteor. No injuries or damage reported, if you have photos or videos of the meteor, email them to [email protected]

