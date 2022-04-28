April 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

NASA confirms that the loud noise heard by Mississippi residents was a meteor

NASA confirms that the loud noise heard by Mississippi residents was a meteor

Iris Pearce April 28, 2022 2 min read

The loud noise heard by residents in areas of Mississippi was confirmed as a meteor. “Following multiple reports of a loud noise (Wednesday) across part of our state,[Mississippi Emergency Management Agency]confirmed with NASA that it was a fireball that was causing the noise,” MEMA officials said in a Facebook post. “We were told that the meteorite was parallel to the Mississippi River.” An initial report came from Claiborne County, where local officials said the sound was heard throughout the area, which includes the Grand Bay nuclear plant. County officials said the Grand Gulf Company was not involved and the site was secure, and residents of Hinds, Madison, Warren and Lincoln counties, among others, reported seeing and hearing the meteor. No injuries or damage reported, if you have photos or videos of the meteor, email them to [email protected]

Claiborne County, Ms. –

A loud noise heard by residents in areas of Mississippi was confirmed as a meteor.

“After multiple reports of a loud noise (Wednesday) across part of our state, (Missippi Emergency Management Agency) confirmed with NASA It was a fireball “We have been told that the meteor was traveling parallel to the Mississippi River,” MEMA officials said in a Facebook post.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

An initial report came out of Claiborne County, where local officials said the sound was heard throughout the area, which includes the Great Bay nuclear plant. County officials said Grand Gulf was not involved and the site is secure.

See also  Time for the big test of the NASA Artemis I Moon mission

Residents of Hinds, Madison, Warren, and Lincoln counties, among others, have reported seeing and hearing the meteor.

No injuries or damage were reported.

If you have photos or videos of the meteor, email them to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA sees wreckage on Mars with an ingenious helicopter

April 28, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Crew-4 blasts off to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning

April 28, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

SpaceX Elon Musk launches NASA Crew-4 astronaut mission

April 27, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA confirms that the loud noise heard by Mississippi residents was a meteor

April 28, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Taylor Ward hits the Grand Slam, falls single-handedly out of the course

April 28, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Rumor: PS Plus Premium, PS1, PS2, and PSP games are starting to leak

April 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

At the United Nations, Amal Clooney lobbies for justice for war crimes in Ukraine

April 28, 2022 Louie Daves