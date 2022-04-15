April 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

NASA cancels third attempt to refuel Artemis 1 lunar rocket

Iris Pearce April 15, 2022 3 min read

The third attempt wasn’t the magic of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission.

Today (April 14), the space agency has called off its latest attempt to refuel the massive Artemis 1 space launch system (SLS) rocket, an important part of the “mission rehearsal” at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (KSC). Artemis 1 Team members detected a leak of liquid hydrogen (LH2) — one of the two SLS fuels, along with liquid oxygen (LOX) — during tank operations. This brought today’s refueling activity to a halt, as well as other major wet wear actions.

