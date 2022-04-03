April 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

NASA cancels critical Artemis 1 lunar rocket test due to safety concerns

NASA cancels critical Artemis 1 lunar rocket test due to safety concerns

Iris Pearce April 4, 2022 3 min read

NASA canceled a critical test of powering its Artemis 1 lunar rocket Sunday due to safety concerns of ground equipment on the crane’s portable launch platform.

Technicians plan to supply fuel Artemis 1 megarocket, called space launch system (SLS), with 700,000 gallons of super-cold propellant on Sunday (April 3) at Pad 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Refueling test was the final stage of Three days “wet rehearsal” Designed to test the countdown to the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon later this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Another teacher! Webb Space Telescope completes first multi-instrument alignment

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is helping scientists detect slower sound journeys on Mars

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Astronomers and space enthusiasts on their favorite exoplanets

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

NASA cancels critical Artemis 1 lunar rocket test due to safety concerns

April 4, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

Tiger Woods: ‘Game time decision’ whether to play as a master

April 4, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

An unreleased Gex demo has appeared online

April 4, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine

April 3, 2022 Louie Daves