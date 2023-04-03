NASA announces 4 astronauts will fly around the Moon on Artemis II

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency announced Monday the four astronauts who will take part in the upcoming Artemis mission and fly around the moon.

Team Artemis II will consist of three Americans – Victor Glover, Christina Hammock-Koch and Reed Wiseman – and one Canadian, Jeremy Hansen.

The team includes Koch as the first woman and Glover as the first person of color who will eventually set foot on the moon.

agencies announce this At a media event at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.

“We are here today with a mission to introduce the world to the Artemis II crew for names, to explorers, to my friends, to answer the call to rocket far from Earth again, and chart a course around the Moon,” Joe Acaba, chief of the NASA Astronaut Office, said at the start of the event.

It follows the Artemis I mission’s completion in December of last year after spending 25.5 days in space and making a 1.4 million-mile trip around the Moon, according to NASA.

Artemis I was the first step in NASA’s ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the Moon and, later, to send a crewed shuttle to Mars.

Artemis II is scheduled to send four astronauts into space in 2024 to fly over the Moon before returning to Earth.

This will be the first crewed mission aboard NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and the first launched on the agency’s new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System.

“With Artemis I, we set out to prove that the hardware was ready, that the SLS was ready to launch our astronauts skyward, and that Orion was equipped to take them to the moon and back safely again,” said Norman Knight, director of flight operations. Directorate at NASA. “Artemis I was a huge success and Artemis II is going to capitalize on that by putting humans in the loop.”

The mission will take about 10 days, NASA said, but the system will need to run massive amounts of testing first to make sure it can support humans living and working in deep space.

This will be the first set of missions that NASA has used to send a crew to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972, more than 50 years ago.

The mission broke many records, including the longest spacewalk and the largest lunar samples returned to Earth. It also included many experiments, including sending five mice into space with the crew.

“Over the course of the Artemis missions, the first woman and first person of color will make giant leaps on the surface of the Moon,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

In total, the Artemis expedition includes four missions, each of which will cost about $4.1 billion. The cost of the project will reach $93 billion by 2025, according to Audit From NASA’s Office of Inspector General.

Artemis III plans to send four astronauts to the moon in 2025 while Artemis IV plans to have the second moon landing in 2027.

In addition to setting up a permanent base camp on the Moon, the program aims to be a gateway to eventual human missions to Mars.

“Under Artemis’ leadership, we will explore the frontiers of space and push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Vanessa Witchey, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. “You could walk on the moon or be one of the many explorers venturing to Mars. We all look forward to having you as part of our mission.”

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.