Naomi Judd was honored in tears at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction حفل

On Sunday, May 1, the late Naomi Judd was honored with tears by her daughters Ashley Judd and Winona Judd at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Before the emotional Sunday party, The sisters requested that the medal ceremony continue as scheduled In spite of The head of the family died the day before.

“My mom loved you so much, I cherished your love for her and I’m sorry she couldn’t stand it even today,” Ashley addressed the audience. “Your appreciation and respect for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your love for her that kept her going these past few years.”

The 54-year-old actress was holding her sister’s hand when she spoke.

On Saturday, April 30, the two sisters announced that their mother had passed away at the age of 76. A specific cause of death was not revealed, but they participated in her death due to “for mental illness. “

Winona Judd, second from right, stands next to Gods’ induction plaque as Sister Ashley Judd, left, Ricky Skaggs, and Ma C Kelly Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Wade Pine / Wade Pine / Invision / AFP

Naomi Anniversary honored At the event on Sunday where she was supposed to celebrate her contributions to country music alongside her daughter Winona.

The Judds were selected to be inducted into the 2021 class of recruits alongside Eddie Byers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake. During their prolific careers, the mother-daughter music duo – with Wynonna as the lead vocals – has won five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards and has achieved 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 at number one.

Ashley also honored her sister during her remarks as well, and made sure to acknowledge her during the ceremony. She also called them “goats.”

“I don’t think she knows that I call her the greatest of all time.” Ashley joked, adding, “She lives on a farm. It’s a bit literal.”

After that, Winona, 57, addressed the audience. “I didn’t bring anything tonight because I knew my mom was probably going to talk a lot,” she said.

Winona Judd, left, looks up at the sky as Sister Ashley Judd watches during the medal ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP) Wide Pine / Invision

She continued, “I’m going to do this quickly, because my heart is broken, and I feel so lucky. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be broken and blessed.”

After thanking some people by name, she added, “Even though my heart is broken, I will keep singing, because that’s what we do.”

The sisters’ remarks – which lasted about eight minutes – concluded when they recited together Psalm 23.

Ashley Judd, left, cries as she watches Sister Winona Judd during the medal ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Wide Pine / Invision

On Saturday, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, shared a statement that the family would like the medal ceremony to continue.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Naomi Judd, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” Young said.

“Naomi overcame an incredible ordeal on her way to an important place in music history. The story of her triumphant life casts a shadow over the tragic news today.” “Her family has requested that we continue the official induction into the Gods Hall of Fame on Sunday. We will do so with heavy hearts and heavy minds. The music of Naomi and her daughter Winona will continue.”

on instagramBrandi Carlisle shared that she was supposed to play a prequel to the tribute to The Judds, by performing her hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge.” However, due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, she was not able to perform in person. Instead, she shared the song’s performance on social media, and her daughters joined her in her backyard.

In the touching video caption, Carlisle wrote: “Bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and calling Winona and Ashley. We know they woke up to a world without their mom today. We want them to know that they are so loved and that they provided a language not just for mothers and daughters everywhere. But every family can learn something about love from the Judds family.”

“They were my first, second, and third gigs of my life and they gave me more than they could possibly understand,” Carlisle continued. “Tonight they will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and I was supposed to sing this song to them tonight. Let’s send them every bit of the love and gratitude they deserve.”