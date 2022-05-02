May 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Naomi Judd remembered by her daughters at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Naomi Judd remembered by her daughters at the Country Music Hall of Fame حفل

Cassandra Kelley May 2, 2022

During the ceremony, Winona Judd and Ashley Judd thought about the difficulty of honoring their mother’s accomplishments so soon after losing her.

Wynonna stated to the audience, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew my mom would talk more than anything.” Winona and Naomi Judd have performed together for decades as mother and daughter singing duo The Judds. “I’m going to make this quick, because my heart is broken, and I feel so lucky. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and blessed.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Judd, CEO Kyle Young He said in a previous statement on Twitter. However, Judd’s family requested that The Judds’ induction continue as planned, he said.

“We will do so with heavy hearts,” Young wrote.

Judd died at the age of 76, her two daughters announced Saturday, hours before the country music legend was to be celebrated alongside Winona at the Nashville Museum’s Medal Gala.

In their announcement posted on Twitter, actresses Winona and Ashley wrote that they “lost our beautiful mother to mental illness.”

“I’m sorry she couldn’t hold it until today,” Ashley said of her mother as she cried at Sunday’s party.

“Even though my heart is broken, I’m going to keep singing, because that’s what we do,” Winona said. The sisters concluded their remarks by reciting Psalm 23 of the Bible.

And a tweet to the Hall of Fame page announced that the “Red Carpet Experience” party was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Canceled in light of Judd’s death.

Ray Charles, Eddie Byers and Pete Drake were also inducted into the Hall of Fame during Sunday’s gala.

See also  Highlights of the California Music Festival's second weekend

“We are dealing with a deep sadness and know we loved her, her fans loved her,” her daughters said when we announced Naomi’s death. “We are in uncharted territory.”

Naomi Good Participated during a 2016 appearance on “Good Morning America” She was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety. That same year, she wrote a book, “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Raised with Hope” explaining her struggles.
Country music legend Naomi Judd, half of the Gods family, dies at 76
Announcing the 2021 Elected MembersThe Hall of Fame credits Naomi and Wynonna Judd with helping “restore the country to its ’80s roots through gentle, harmonious songs influenced by traditional folk music, vocal blues, and family harmony acts.”

The mother and daughter began performing together as a professional act in the early 1980s, and soon spawned a string of blockbuster songs such as “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Love Can Build a Bridge” and sold over 20 million records. Between 1984 and 1991, The Judds won five Grammys and earned 14 singles in the Hall of Fame.

While Wynonna sang the lead, Hall of Fame said: “Naomi delivered the harmony, wit, and relaxed stage presence that captivated audiences.”

The announcement was updated after news of Judd’s death, stating that “the Museum, the Judds family, fans and the entertainment industry mourn her sudden passing.”

The Judds have performed publicly together for the first time in years At the CMT Music Awards early last month, singing “Love Can Build a Bridge”. Judd’s death also came shortly after Judd’s “final round” was announced for ten days, which was set to begin in September.

