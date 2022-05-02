Naomi Judd remembered by her daughters at the Country Music Hall of Fame حفل

During the ceremony, Winona Judd and Ashley Judd thought about the difficulty of honoring their mother’s accomplishments so soon after losing her.

Wynonna stated to the audience, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew my mom would talk more than anything.” Winona and Naomi Judd have performed together for decades as mother and daughter singing duo The Judds. “I’m going to make this quick, because my heart is broken, and I feel so lucky. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and blessed.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Judd, CEO Kyle Young He said in a previous statement on Twitter . However, Judd’s family requested that The Judds’ induction continue as planned, he said.

“We will do so with heavy hearts,” Young wrote.

