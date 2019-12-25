NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020
(National Agriculture & Rural Development Bank)
Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 25-December-2019
• Last Date – 12-January-2020
• Exam Date – February-2020
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.450 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs. 50/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All Over India
|(As on 01/December/2019)
Minimum –18 Years
Maximum – 30 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Years
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 73 post
|
Vacancy Details for NABARD (Group-C) Office Attendant Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)
Category Wise Posts Distribution -:
General – 48 Posts
EWS – 02 Posts
OBC – 13 Posts
SC – 01 Posts
ST – 09 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
Educational Qualification – : Candidates having who have passed class 10th (S.S.C/ Matriculation) from recognized board of India will be considered for this post.
NOTE : Candidates who posses Higher Qualification will not be considered for this post.
How to Apply – interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NABARD before 12/January/2020.
Requisites of online Application(Scanned in JPEG/JPG Format)-:
Photograph(4.5cm x 3.5 cm)
Signature(with Black Ink)
Left Thumb Impression(On white Paper with Black Ink)
Hand Written Declaration
Mode of Selection for NABARD (Group-C) Office Attendant Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Online Examination organized in two phases-:
Prelims Examination
Mains Examination
&
Interview
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here