NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)

Category Wise Posts Distribution -:

General – 48 Posts

EWS – 02 Posts

OBC – 13 Posts

SC – 01 Posts

ST – 09 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification – : Candidates having who have passed class 10th (S.S.C/ Matriculation) from recognized board of India will be considered for this post.

NOTE : Candidates who posses Higher Qualification will not be considered for this post.

How to Apply – interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NABARD before 12/January/2020.

Requisites of online Application(Scanned in JPEG/JPG Format)-:

Photograph(4.5cm x 3.5 cm)

Signature(with Black Ink)

Left Thumb Impression(On white Paper with Black Ink)

Hand Written Declaration

Mode of Selection for NABARD (Group-C) Office Attendant Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Online Examination organized in two phases-:

Prelims Examination

Mains Examination

&

Interview