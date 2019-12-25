Bank Jobs

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020

(National Agriculture & Rural Development Bank)

Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 25-December-2019

• Last Date – 12-January-2020

• Exam Date – February-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.450 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. 50/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All Over India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/December/2019)

Minimum –18 Years

Maximum – 30 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years

 
Number of posts – 73 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for NABARD (Group-C) Office Attendant Online Form 2020
Post Name  – Office Attendant (Group-C)

Category Wise Posts Distribution -:

General – 48 Posts

EWS – 02 Posts

OBC – 13 Posts

SC – 01 Posts

ST – 09 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification – : Candidates having who have passed class 10th (S.S.C/ Matriculation) from recognized board of India will be considered for this post.

NOTE : Candidates who posses Higher Qualification will not be considered for this post.

How to Apply – interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NABARD before 12/January/2020.

Requisites of online Application(Scanned in JPEG/JPG Format)-:

Photograph(4.5cm x 3.5 cm)

Signature(with Black Ink)

Left Thumb Impression(On white Paper with Black Ink)

Hand Written Declaration

Mode of Selection for NABARD (Group-C) Office Attendant Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Online Examination organized in two phases-:

Prelims Examination

Mains Examination

&

Interview

 

 

