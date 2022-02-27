February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Cassandra Kelley February 27, 2022 3 min read

See below for a list of nominees in several major categories, with winners indicated in bold.

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Fantastic Animation

“Judas and the Black Christ”

“King Richard”

“respect”

“The hardest they fell”

United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder Fall”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Christ”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Outstanding Actress in a Movie

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry – Bruised

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya and “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Christ”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Christ”

Delroy Lindo, “The Hards Fall”

Idris Elba, “The more they fall, the harder they fall.”

Lakeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Anjano Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra MacDonald, “Respect”

Daniel Deadwyler, “The Hards Fall”

Dominic Fishback, “Judas and the Black Christ”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Great Gif (Previously Announced)

“Encanto” *winner

“Luca”

“Rhea and the last dragon”

“Sing 2”

“vivo”

Great comedy series

“blackish”

“Harlem”

“Unsafe”

“run the world”

“The Upshaw”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black Eye”

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis for “Insecure”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Ray – “Not Safe”

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracy Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

See also  Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms

Great drama series

“9-1-1”

“All Americans”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“pointing to”

“Sugar Queen”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Damson Idris for “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “The Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siribo, “Queen Sugar”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *winner

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” *winner

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Great TV Movie, Limited Series, or Drama Special (Previously Announced)

Colin in Black & White *winner

Genius: Aretha

“love life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special (Previously Announced)

Anthony Mackie – Solos

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Kevin Hart, “True Story” *winner

Wesley Snipes – True Story

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Special Drama (previously announced)

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodi Turner Smith and “Anne Boleyn”

traji b. Henson, “Annie Live!” *winner

Featured new artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Allen

Saweetie

times

Zoe Wes

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

give on

J Cole

Lil Nas X

Prominent artist

she has

Ari Lennox

Beyonce

renal

Jasmine Sullivan

nice album

Evening with Silksonic, Silksonic

“Mental Back”, HER

‘Approved Lovable Boy’ Drake

“Heaux Tales” by Yasmine Sullivan

“When all is said and done…take time,” Gibeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kim Kardashian flies home from Milan in her new private jet

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

WWE SmackDown summary and feedback (Feb 25, 2022): Skid mark security

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Steven Spielberg to direct the movie based on the character ‘Bullitt’ – Deadline

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

3 min read

NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Scientists are searching for the remains of the “Lost Continent” on Earth

February 27, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

College basketball picks, schedule: Kansas vs Baylor game predictions and more from Saturday’s top 25 games

February 27, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cut-out design

February 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons