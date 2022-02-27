NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

See below for a list of nominees in several major categories, with winners indicated in bold.

Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Regina King Tiffany Haddish Fantastic Animation “Judas and the Black Christ” “King Richard” “respect” “The hardest they fell” United States vs. Billie Holiday Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Jonathan Majors, “The Harder Fall” Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Christ” Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” Will Smith, “King Richard” Outstanding Actress in a Movie Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Halle Berry – Bruised Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” Tessa Thompson, “Passing” Zendaya and “Malcolm & Marie” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Christ” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Christ” Delroy Lindo, “The Hards Fall” Idris Elba, “The more they fall, the harder they fall.” Lakeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Anjano Ellis, “King Richard” Audra MacDonald, “Respect” Daniel Deadwyler, “The Hards Fall” Dominic Fishback, “Judas and the Black Christ” Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” Great Gif (Previously Announced) “Encanto” *winner “Luca” “Rhea and the last dragon” “Sing 2” “vivo” Great comedy series “blackish” “Harlem” “Unsafe” “run the world” “The Upshaw” Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black Eye” Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” Jay Ellis for “Insecure” Outstanding actress in a comedy series Issa Ray – “Not Safe” Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion” Regina Hall, “Black Monday” Tracy Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” See also Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms Great drama series “9-1-1” “All Americans” “Godfather of Harlem” “pointing to” “Sugar Queen” Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Billy Porter – “Pose” Damson Idris for “Snowfall” Forest Whitaker, “The Godfather of Harlem” Kofi Siribo, “Queen Sugar” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *winner Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” *winner Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar” Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told” Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” Great TV Movie, Limited Series, or Drama Special (Previously Announced) Colin in Black & White *winner Genius: Aretha “love life” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” “Underground Railroad” Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special (Previously Announced) Anthony Mackie – Solos Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White” Kevin Hart, “True Story” *winner Wesley Snipes – True Story William Jackson Harper, “Love Life” Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Special Drama (previously announced) Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” Jodi Turner Smith and “Anne Boleyn” traji b. Henson, “Annie Live!” *winner Featured new artist Cynthia Erivo Jimmy Allen Saweetie times Zoe Wes Outstanding Male Artist Anthony Hamilton Drake give on J Cole Lil Nas X Prominent artist she has Ari Lennox Beyonce renal Jasmine Sullivan nice album Evening with Silksonic, Silksonic “Mental Back”, HER ‘Approved Lovable Boy’ Drake “Heaux Tales” by Yasmine Sullivan “When all is said and done…take time,” Gibeon

“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”