My Summer Vacation is getting an English version

last year, A game has been released on Nintendo Switch in Japan called Crayon Shin Chan: Ura to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Crayon Shin-chan: My summer vacation with the professor). A cross between the legendary manga crayon Shin Chan And in the long term my summer vacation A series of video games, it sounded slow, relaxed, relaxing and all you could want from a game with a focus on, well, summer vacation.

Here is the 2021 trailer for the Japanese release:

ク レ ヨ ン し ん ち ゃ ん 『オ ラ と 博士 の 夏 休 み』 ～ お な い 七日 間 の 旅 ～ [Nintendo Direct 2021.2.18]

It looks beautiful, doesn’t it? Kazu Ayabe, director of the main series, was responsible for this game as well, and adding more contemporary visuals – it was the first game on PS1, and newer on PSP – made things look even nicer. Like every other game mainly my summer vacation Series We all assumed this was going to be a Japan-only release, but it turns out we were all wrong in the best way possible.

Earlier today it was announced that not only is it Crayon Shin Chan: Ura to Hakase no Natsuyasumi It’s now coming to PlayStation 4, but it’s also being translated into a number of Western languages, which obviously include English as well as German, Spanish and Portuguese as well.

If you’re wondering how these games work, it’s all about playing during kid’s summer vacation. You’re walking around a sleepy town, talking to people, playing some small games and just generally hanging out. As the game’s new website says in English:

Enjoy the feel of Japan at the height of summer. Roam under a wide open sky and hear the sound of cicadas ringing through the mountains and the gentle chatter of streams as they navigate through the greenery. It’s an experience that will instantly make you feel nostalgic for the Japanese summer.

International version of Crayon Shin Chan: Ura to Hakase no Natsuyasumi It will be released in August on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.