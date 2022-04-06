My favorite thing about Steam Deck is its ultra-portable bag

The best thing about steam surface has nothing to do with it Specifications. Instead, its carrying case is my favorite featureless feature that greatly improves Deck’s discretion in ways its tech capabilities haven’t yet.

My first pleasant surprise was the arrival of the same case. I wasn’t expecting to get a carrying case when Steam Deck arrived last week. For all that has been said about Deck’s artistic performance – our books two Reviews – There was not much discussion about the issue. So I thought, as with the Nintendo Switch or 3DS, the bags were available but sold separately.

The canister is covered in a hard shell with a soft velvet inside and a molded deck shape to sit inside so it won’t tip over while pressing into the can. Case zippers are special, too. While I was initially annoyed at trying to remove the zipper that closes the zipper, I realized that it was actually a neat safety feature. The double zippers have interlocking slots that can easily accommodate a luggage lock. This won’t stop a determined individual from getting in, but if you have young children or curious roommates and want to get away from the Steam Deck, the interlocking design of the zipper gives you that option.

However, my favorite feature of the case is the rubber band that runs across the back. The Steam Deck has handles, but I would never use them – this floppy strip is MVP. I especially love it because it allows for hands-free carrying. I decided to test the performance of Steam Deck in outdoor light (which is what I let outside to play video games all day after being indoors to play video games all day). It’s also time to walk my dog. This rubber band made my dog ​​walk / improvised Persona 4 Golden In the garden session is a breeze. I didn’t have to juggle my dog’s leash or poop bags with a toy bag in my other hand. I simply lifted the bag from my arm and was ready to go. It was – if you’ll excuse the pun – a game-changer.

I realize it’s a little weird to rave specifically about the carrying case of one of gaming’s most anticipated electronics, but this small accidental feature means a lot to Deck’s ethics itself. The Steam Deck is supposed to be portable. Portability means not only that it’s compact and portable – it also means convenience. My key is small and portable, and it’s a pain to carry around with me. They are too big to fit inside my coat pockets, and most cases only come with thin handle straps.

It feels like a lot of gaming carrying cases are designed to fit into other, more convenient carry bags. This is fine on long trips where I already bring a carry-on or overnight bag, but it’s a bit painful for short trips. I live in a very walkable part of town with a coffee shop a block from my house. I have to bring a huge drawstring backpack whenever I want to have a short gaming session with a cup of coffee.

The Steam Deck, and specifically its rubber band, is absolutely perfect for a walk to your local coffee shop or dog park. I don’t have to carry it in another bag or in my hand; I can just raise my Steam Deck arms and go, my hands free to fiddle with my phone or dog leash. In general, Steam Deck itself is still in progress. Soon after my time on it, I would suggest waiting for the technology and developer adoption to improve. But I like the convenience of her carrying case. It was a feature I didn’t know I needed but I’m glad I had.