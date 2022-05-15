May 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Musk says Twitter accused him of NDA violation after he tweeted the bot review process

Iris Pearce May 15, 2022

Brad Greenspan, founder of one of the oldest social networking sites, MySpace, argues that it was easier for Elon Musk to create his own version of Twitter than to buy the platform.

Elon Musk Twitter’s legal team said it violated a nondisclosure agreement after it previously tweeted about how the company is checking bot accounts, on Twitter on Saturday.

Twitter I was legally summoned to complain that I violated their non-disclosure agreement by disclosing that the robot test sample size is 100! Musk tweeted, “This really happened.” “

Musk is finalizing his $44 billion Twitter acquisition and is trading on public filings, including the number of users of the site’s botnet a programwhich he promised to remove as soon as he took control of the company.

Elon Musk says Twitter deal is ‘pending’

After an internal review, Twitter told Musk that bot accounts make up less than 5 percent of its users.

“Twitter deal is temporarily on hold pending account backing up details that spam/fake accounts already account for less than 5% of users,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk is seen arriving at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carracciello/GC Images)

Elon Musk is seen arriving at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carracciello/GC Images) (Gilbert Carracciello/GC Images/Getty Images)

The small number is well below expectations for anyone who uses the platform regularly including Musk, who followed up on his tweet by sharing how Twitter came up with the number.

Elon Musk Acquires Twitter in a $44 Billion Deal: What Now?

Elon Musk

Musk is in the process of finalizing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and is debating public filings, including the number of bot users on the platform, which he has promised to remove once he takes control of the company. (Photo by Tefun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“To find out, my team will randomly sample 100 Twitter followers. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover,” he tweeted, when someone on the platform asked for Mask to “explain a little bit about the process.”

“Any reasonable random sampling is OK. If several people independently get results similar to % of fake/fake/duplicate accounts, it will be clear. I chose 100 as the number for the sample size because that is what Twitter uses for the account <5 % musk is fake/spam/duplicate.”

The next day, Musk shared the alleged violation of his non-disclosure agreement.

Mask is often critical of the platform and once told users that they are being “manipulated” by his algorithm in ways they “don’t realize”.

Twitter on desktop

File – The Twitter account login/registration screen appears on a laptop on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File/AP Newsroom)

Amid the controversy, the Tesla CEO said he remains “committed” to buying Twitter.

