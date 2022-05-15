Musk says Twitter accused him of NDA violation after he tweeted the bot review process

Elon Musk Twitter’s legal team said it violated a nondisclosure agreement after it previously tweeted about how the company is checking bot accounts, on Twitter on Saturday.

“Twitter I was legally summoned to complain that I violated their non-disclosure agreement by disclosing that the robot test sample size is 100! Musk tweeted, “This really happened.” “

Musk is finalizing his $44 billion Twitter acquisition and is trading on public filings, including the number of users of the site’s botnet a programwhich he promised to remove as soon as he took control of the company.

Twitter legal summons to complain that I violated their non-disclosure agreement by revealing that the bot scan sample size is 100! This has already happened. – Elon Musk May 14, 2022

Elon Musk says Twitter deal is ‘pending’

After an internal review, Twitter told Musk that bot accounts make up less than 5 percent of its users.

“Twitter deal is temporarily on hold pending account backing up details that spam/fake accounts already account for less than 5% of users,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The small number is well below expectations for anyone who uses the platform regularly including Musk, who followed up on his tweet by sharing how Twitter came up with the number.

Elon Musk Acquires Twitter in a $44 Billion Deal: What Now?

“To find out, my team will randomly sample 100 Twitter followers. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover,” he tweeted, when someone on the platform asked for Mask to “explain a little bit about the process.”

To find out the answer, my team will make a random sample of 100 followers of @Twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover… – Elon Musk May 14, 2022

“Any reasonable random sampling is OK. If several people independently get results similar to % of fake/fake/duplicate accounts, it will be clear. I chose 100 as the number for the sample size because that is what Twitter uses for the account <5 % musk is fake/spam/duplicate.”

Any reasonable random sampling is okay. If several people independently get results similar to a percentage of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, it will be known. I chose 100 as the number for the sample size, because that’s what Twitter uses for a <5% fake/spam/duplicate account. – Elon Musk May 14, 2022

The next day, Musk shared the alleged violation of his non-disclosure agreement.

I relied on the accuracy of Twitter’s public filings – Elon Musk May 14, 2022

Mask is often critical of the platform and once told users that they are being “manipulated” by his algorithm in ways they “don’t realize”.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS APP

Amid the controversy, the Tesla CEO said he remains “committed” to buying Twitter.