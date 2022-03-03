Music fans are worried about Epic Games’ acquisition of Bandcamp

The Oakland-based company, which also operates a physical recording store and performance space on pre-pandemic Broadway, has one of the few artist-friendly distribution models in the industry. Although you can stream tracks for free, the site attempts to steer the listener toward purchasing music, either digitally or as physical media, with an average of 82% of net revenue going directly to artists.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Samsung may throttle the performance of 10,000 apps (updated)
Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players who run the game from Steam Deck
New part day: the smallest ARM MCU competition rooted, need research