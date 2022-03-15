‘Ms. Marvel trailer introduces teenage Muslim superhero into the MCU

This daydream is just a fantasy, so it doesn’t happen: the trailer doesn’t just show us how Kamala gets her power or reach (no spoilers here)—she describes them as “cosmic.”
“It’s not the brown girls from Jersey City who are saving the world,” Kamala says in one stage of the trailer. But Mrs. Marvel is likely to prove her wrong.
What enemies will Kamala face after high school, meaning frighteningly attractive girls and classmates? Will her family learn her super secret? And when will she join her idol, Captain Marvel, in defending Earth from interstellar invaders? (She is scheduled to appear in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” sequel, “The Marvels.”)
The MCU loves slow builds, so it’s likely that neither Kamala nor viewers will get an answer to every question. Marvel fans may have already started theorizing, but they’ll have to wait until June 8, when the show starts airing on Disney+, to see how Kamala’s story goes.
