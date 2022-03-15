‘Ms. Marvel trailer introduces teenage Muslim superhero into the MCU

Although one day we have teenage hero (played by Iman Villani) Going to become one of Marvel’s most powerful crime fighters, the series seems to serve as its origin story. Kamala we meet encounters classmates who mispronounce her name and make fun of her avenging T-shirt. You stare at a shirtless boy at a party surrounded by equally intimidating friends. More importantly, she perceives herself as a copy of Captain Marvel cosmic code in the MCU.

This daydream is just a fantasy, so it doesn’t happen: the trailer doesn’t just show us how Kamala gets her power or reach (no spoilers here)—she describes them as “cosmic.”

“It’s not the brown girls from Jersey City who are saving the world,” Kamala says in one stage of the trailer. But Mrs. Marvel is likely to prove her wrong.