March 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

'Ms. Marvel trailer introduces teenage Muslim superhero into the MCU

‘Ms. Marvel trailer introduces teenage Muslim superhero into the MCU

Cassandra Kelley March 16, 2022
The New Trailer for “Mrs. Marvel” Polka dots speech balloons straight from a comic book, introduces viewers to Kamala, a Muslim, Pakistani American high school student from New Jersey who drew doodles and daydreams about joining the superheroes she once loved. Kamala, who was introduced in the comics in 2013 before getting her own series the following year, was Marvel’s first Muslim American superhero.
Although one day we have teenage hero (played by Iman Villani) Going to become one of Marvel’s most powerful crime fighters, the series seems to serve as its origin story. Kamala we meet encounters classmates who mispronounce her name and make fun of her avenging T-shirt. You stare at a shirtless boy at a party surrounded by equally intimidating friends. More importantly, she perceives herself as a copy of Captain Marvelcosmic code in the MCU.

This daydream is just a fantasy, so it doesn’t happen: the trailer doesn’t just show us how Kamala gets her power or reach (no spoilers here)—she describes them as “cosmic.”

“It’s not the brown girls from Jersey City who are saving the world,” Kamala says in one stage of the trailer. But Mrs. Marvel is likely to prove her wrong.

What enemies will Kamala face after high school, meaning frighteningly attractive girls and classmates? Will her family learn her super secret? And when will she join her idol, Captain Marvel, in defending Earth from interstellar invaders? (She is scheduled to appear in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” sequel, “The Marvels.”)

The MCU loves slow builds, so it’s likely that neither Kamala nor viewers will get an answer to every question. Marvel fans may have already started theorizing, but they’ll have to wait until June 8, when the show starts airing on Disney+, to see how Kamala’s story goes.

