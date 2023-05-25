“Ms. Chatterjee v. Norway”: A moving film from India leading Netflix

A migrant mother from India fights for the safety of her children when Norwegian authorities separate them from them. The film is based on a true incident. (Netflix)

How far will a mother go for her children? Indian movie Mrs. Chatterjee v. Norway Answering this question, it tells the story of Debika and Anirudha, an immigrant couple in a European country who embark on a legal dispute after their children are taken away from them by the Norwegian authorities. The film was inspired by true events that took place between 2011 and 2013 Netflix May and is now the third most watched non-English language film on the platform.

Rani Mukherjee (Something is happening in my heart) plays Debika Chatterjee, who lives in Norway with her son Suba and five-month-old baby Suchi. After migrating from India, she and her husband Aniruddha Chatterjee (Anirban Bhattacharya), two workers from the government child welfare services agency Welfare, regularly visit. After a couple of months of observation, the authorities decide that the child is unfit for custody and are separated from them.

Bollywood movie recorded in Estonia in 2021. (Netflix)

In the production, the viewer contemplates a legal battle in which arguments about “cultural differences” and “human rights” are exchanged between lawyers on both sides. Debika Chatterjee takes on all possible scenarios as the main character in this real-life diplomatic affair-turned-odyssey.

“Mrs Chatterjee Vs. “Norway”

The film, directed by Ashima Chipper, released in theaters in India on March 17, 2023 and is based on the book. A mother’s day An autobiographical text written by Sakharika Chakraborty. In 2011, she reported that her children were arbitrarily taken from her by Norwegian authorities.

“Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway” was one of the most watched on stage. (Netflix)

For its part, social services agency Arnevernet argued that parents committed serious parenting crimes, including sleeping in the same bed with their children or hand-feeding them. Counter explained that such practices are considered cultural traditions in Indian families.

After the custody request was covered by the international press, the Indian government began negotiations with Norway over the fate of the Chakraborty children. The case was settled in 2013.

Popular Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee is playing the female lead in the film. (Netflix)

Naturally the film was a success Mrs. Chatterjee v. Norway After its theatrical release in 2023, it prompted a response from the European country involved in the story. Hans Jacob Freindelund, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, wrote an editorial in the newspaper. Indian Express, where he asserted that “the film is a fictional representation of what actually happened”. In a speech released last March 18, the diplomat defended the childcare system and denied that cultural differences were the main reason for what happened with Sagarika a decade ago.

Mrs. Chatterjee v. Norway It is available to watch on the Netflix schedule.

