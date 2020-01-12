Exam Name – Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Pay Scale – As per Rules Educational Qualification – Candidates who have : Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.LEd Degree OR D.Ed Special Exam Passed. OR 2 Year BTC / Special BTC Exam Passed. OR B.Ed / SPL B.Ed from recognized University of India. How to Apply for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the MPPEB before 20/January/2020. Requisites of the Online Application(Scanned JPEG Format)-: Photograph Signature/Thumb Impression *Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying. Mode of Selection for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.