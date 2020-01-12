MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020
(Professional Examination Board, MP)
Post Name – Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 06-January-2020
• Last Date – 20-January-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / Other State Candidates – Rs.570/-
• Reserve Category Candidates – Rs.320/-
• Correction Charge – Rs.70/-
• The application fee can be paid online through net banking/credit card /debit card /UPI/E Wallets
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Madhya Pradesh
|Minimum – 21 years
Maximum – 40 years
|Course Name- Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020
|
Vacancy Details for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020
|Exam Name – Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020
Pay Scale – As per Rules
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have :
Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.LEd Degree OR
D.Ed Special Exam Passed. OR
2 Year BTC / Special BTC Exam Passed. OR
B.Ed / SPL B.Ed from recognized University of India.
How to Apply for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the MPPEB before 20/January/2020.
Requisites of the Online Application(Scanned JPEG Format)-:
Photograph
Signature/Thumb Impression
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: