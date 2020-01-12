Government Jobs

MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020

(Professional Examination Board, MP)

Post Name – Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 06-January-2020

• Last Date – 20-January-2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 • General / Other State Candidates – Rs.570/-

Reserve Category Candidates – Rs.320/-

Correction Charge – Rs.70/-

The application fee can be paid online through net banking/credit card /debit card /UPI/E Wallets

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Madhya Pradesh

 

 

 Minimum – 21 years

Maximum – 40 years

 
Course Name- Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020

 

 

 

Vacancy Details for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020
Exam Name – Primary Level Teacher Eligibility Test 2020

Pay Scale – As per Rules

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have :

Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.LEd Degree OR

D.Ed Special Exam Passed. OR

2 Year BTC / Special BTC Exam Passed. OR

B.Ed / SPL B.Ed from recognized University of India.

How to Apply for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the MPPEB before 20/January/2020.

Requisites of the Online Application(Scanned JPEG Format)-:

Photograph

Signature/Thumb Impression

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020 Selection will be based on Written Examination.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

