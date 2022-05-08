Motorola Razr 3 leaked images reveal an upgraded camera and boxy design

A pair of leaked images from trusted leaker Evan Blass (via 91 mobiles) gives us a first look at what appears to be a test model of the third generation Motorola Razr. The device, codenamed Maven, notably has two upgraded cameras on the back: a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 13 MP sensor for macro and ultra-wide shots.

In the photo of the device fully closed, you will notice that it appears to have lost its “chin” or the lip that extended outward in previous iterations of the device. It appears to fold itself into a square shape when closed, deviating from both modern versions of the device and its original design.

Photo: Evan Blass via 91 mobiles

Blass also notes that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the power button, which will likely be on the side of the device. Motorola previously placed a fingerprint sensor on the chin of the Razr 2019 and then moved it to the back of the device for the updated Razr 5G upgrade released in 2020. Both positions weren’t quite perfect – the edgeFormer executive editor Dieter Bohn described it Put it on the back of the device as “an awkward place to get to,” he said Put it on the chin He forced him to unlock the phone with both hands.

Blass says the Razr 3 comes with an internal foldable FHD+ display and a 32MP selfie camera. (You can view the image of the internal screen of the device on 91 mobiles.) Motorola is rumored to release a standard version of the device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-a-chip (SoC), along with a “Plus” variant, likely with an upgraded, but as yet unknown, chip. As for storage, it is supposed to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

It looks like Motorola is preparing to compete with its boxy design and dual camera sensors Samsung’s flagship foldable phone: Galaxy Z Flip 3. Razr’s first two reboots weren’t quite the most impressive — the 2019 device came in at $1,499 and many flaws, like a lumpy screen, squeaky hinge, and subpar camera. Motorola’s second iteration wasn’t much better, and the addition of 5G still didn’t justify its $1,399 price tag.

in line with An announcement from a Lenovo executive in December (Lenovo purchased a mobile phone brand in 2014), the third generation Razr is rumored to launch in China in July or August. However, there is no information about the release date outside of China. the edge I contacted Motorola for comment but was not immediately answered.