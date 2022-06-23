Mortgage rates are rising again, driving more buyers out of the housing market

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.81% in the week ending June 23, up from 5.78% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

This time last year, rates averaged 3.02%, and the last time rates were this high was in the winter of 2008.

“Fixed mortgage rates have increased by more than two full percentage points since the beginning of the year,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “The combination of higher prices and higher home prices is the likely driver of the recent declines in existing home sales. However, in reality, many potential homebuyers are still interested in buying a home, keeping the market competitive as it has stabilized in the last two years of intense activity. hotness.”

Despite the jumps, mortgage rates are still well below the historic highs they’ve achieved over the past 40 years—notably the record average rate of 18.63% in October 1981.

“Hipster-friendly troublemaker. Communicator. Organizer. Devoted web lover. Unapologetic problem solver. Reader. Explorer. Travel guru.”