March 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Mortgage rate close to 5% in its second big jump this week

Mortgage rate close to 5% in its second big jump this week

Iris Pearce March 26, 2022 2 min read

The most popular mortgage rate is up again.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate rose significantly on Friday, rising 24 basis points to 4.95%, according to daily mortgage news. It is now 164 basis points higher than it was a year ago.

“This is the second time this week, and it puts this week on par with the worst week of the 2013 taper tantrum – a record we hadn’t seen a few days before the challenge legitimately,” said Matthew Graham, COO of Mortgage News Daily. .

Tuesday, The rate was 4.72%.up 26 basis points from March 18 Demand for mortgage loans and loan refinancing.

The price went up with the higher return on US Treasury for 10 years also took off. Mortgage rates track this yield loosely, but not completely. Mortgage rates are also affected by the demand for mortgage-backed securities. The Federal Reserve is reducing its holdings of these assets and Is also raising interest rates.

It couldn’t come at a worse time, as everything matters Spring housing market begins. Potential buyers are already facing an unusual shortage of supply and high prices. With both rates and rates skyrocketing, average mortgage payments are now 20% higher than they were a year ago.

Buyers also face inflation with everything else in their budgets, which exacerbates affordability issues. Rents have also been rising at a record rate, causing more potential buyers to be unable to save money for a down payment. Additionally, with higher interest rates, some buyers will no longer qualify for a mortgage. Lenders have been stricter about how much debt a borrower may take on in terms of income.

See also  US SEC to Elon Musk: Regarding your tweets, the deal is a deal

Economists have already begun to revise their sales numbers lower for the year. Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said Tuesday that he expects the rate to hover around 4.5% this year, having previously forecast it will stay at 4%.

NAR’s latest official forecast is for sales to fall 3% in 2022, but Yoon now says he expects to drop 6% to 8%. NAR has not officially updated its forecast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Like Nvidia and AMD Lead Chip; Nio earnings mixed

March 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Fed official doesn’t think housing market is going to crash: ‘I’m trying to buy a house here in Washington and the market is crazy’

March 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
7 min read

Edward Ned Johnson, Former CEO of Fidelity, Dies

March 25, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Mortgage rate close to 5% in its second big jump this week

March 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Elton John celebrates his 75th birthday as he hits the road again on his tour

March 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Now you can hear your voice on Mars

March 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

Boehle, Plitzer, Harris, Ricketts and Paleucca family on shortlist for Chelsea takeover

March 26, 2022 Teri Riley