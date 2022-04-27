Morgan Stanley is the big winner of Musk .’s Twitter deal

Morgan Stanley Mrs. Tesla TSLA Twitter TWTR advisedCEO at $44 billion Obsession from. The bank also helped secure $25.5 billion in financing for the deal, including $12.5 billion in loans that use Musk’s Tesla shares as collateral. This should result in profitable fees and interest income for Morgan Stanley.

Investment banks usually get a reduction of 1% to 3% of the value of the merger deal, which is divided among all participating banks. Based on the purchase price of $44 billion, this comes to a range of $440 million to $1.3 billion.

So Morgan Stanley could be looking for tens – or even hundreds – of millions of dollars in advising Musk, as well as bragging rights on Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley is one of the preeminent financial companies in the world. According to the so-called league tables it tracks financial times The bank earned the second largest amount of fees from investment banking in the first quarter. Its $852 million fee so far this year has only lagged behind Goldman Sachs, and is up 87% from the first quarter of 2021.

