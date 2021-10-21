Monsoon kills 200 in India and Nepal News

Each year, more than 200 people are killed in natural disasters in the presence of monsoon rains on the Hindustan Peninsula, according to civil defense officials in both India and Nepal.

In India, the death toll from rains, floods and landslides is at least 102. Authorities in neighboring Nepal raised the previous outstanding amount to 88 on Thursday.

According to emergency situations and civil defense officials of India, disaster management teams are actively involved in rescue and maintenance operations, with the police and army concentrated.

In the Indian state of Uttarakhand (north), in the middle of the Himalayas, authorities confirmed the death toll of 55, nine more than the previous balance.

Roads and bridges in the area have been damaged by heavy rains and a large number of people have been isolated, before the government sent troops to reach the isolated areas.

Secretary of State for Disaster Management S. Murugesan said the reserve was likely to increase as many people, including 20 tourists who went on a trip to the glacier, went missing.

The Met Office issued a red alert to the state on Thursday and Friday warning of heavy rains in Darjeeling and other nearby cities.

In Kerala, 42 people have died in southern India since last week, and the local meteorological center has warned of heavy rains in at least three districts due to the impact of the monsoon.