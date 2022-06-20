Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

Abdul Rahman told CNN on Sunday that at least two people have died due to the floods in Bangladesh. And news agency reports suggest the death toll is much higher, with Reuters reporting 25 deaths over the weekend, citing local officials.

Abdul Rahman said the lack of telecom services made it difficult to make a full assessment of the extent of the damage, particularly in the hardest-hit Sylhet and Sonamganj districts.

He noted that 90% of Sonamgang district is under water and is almost completely isolated from the rest of the country.

Nearly six million people have been displaced by the floods, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta News Agency reported Saturday.