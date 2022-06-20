Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

Abdul Rahman told CNN on Sunday that at least two people have died due to the floods in Bangladesh. And news agency reports suggest the death toll is much higher, with Reuters reporting 25 deaths over the weekend, citing local officials.
Abdul Rahman said the lack of telecom services made it difficult to make a full assessment of the extent of the damage, particularly in the hardest-hit Sylhet and Sonamganj districts.
He noted that 90% of Sonamgang district is under water and is almost completely isolated from the rest of the country.
Nearly six million people have been displaced by the floods, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta News Agency reported Saturday.
The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society intends to assist with resettlement efforts and will “provide cash assistance to flood-affected families,” the organization wrote on Twitter late Saturday.
Meanwhile, the eastern Indian state of Assam, which neighbors Bangladesh, has been affected by the floods.
At least eight people were killed there in the past 24 hours, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority in a statement issued on Sunday. The agency also said floods and landslides had killed at least 62 people in Assam since April.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Twitter that he was calling “for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by the floods”.
Modi said he had spoken to the chief minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sharma, and that he had “assessed the situation”.
“General web ninja. Total explorer. Problem solver. Unapologetic troublemaker. Coffee guru. Pop culture maven. Student. Organizer.”
More Stories
French elections: Macron loses absolute majority in parliament in ‘democratic shock’
Germany ignites coal plants as Russia cuts gas supplies
Spain battles wildfires while suffering from heat wave