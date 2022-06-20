June 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

Louie Daves June 20, 2022 2 min read

Abdul Rahman told CNN on Sunday that at least two people have died due to the floods in Bangladesh. And news agency reports suggest the death toll is much higher, with Reuters reporting 25 deaths over the weekend, citing local officials.

Abdul Rahman said the lack of telecom services made it difficult to make a full assessment of the extent of the damage, particularly in the hardest-hit Sylhet and Sonamganj districts.

He noted that 90% of Sonamgang district is under water and is almost completely isolated from the rest of the country.

Nearly six million people have been displaced by the floods, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta News Agency reported Saturday.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society intends to assist with resettlement efforts and will “provide cash assistance to flood-affected families,” the organization wrote on Twitter late Saturday.

Meanwhile, the eastern Indian state of Assam, which neighbors Bangladesh, has been affected by the floods.

At least eight people were killed there in the past 24 hours, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority in a statement issued on Sunday. The agency also said floods and landslides had killed at least 62 people in Assam since April.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Twitter that he was calling “for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by the floods”.

Modi said he had spoken to the chief minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sharma, and that he had “assessed the situation”.

Additional coverage of CNN anchor Vidika Sood in New Delhi

See also  Ukraine retakes a village in the Kharkiv region and is an inch closer to the Russian border

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

French elections: Macron loses absolute majority in parliament in ‘democratic shock’

June 20, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Germany ignites coal plants as Russia cuts gas supplies

June 19, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Spain battles wildfires while suffering from heat wave

June 19, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

June 20, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

At least 7 insurgents were killed in various operations in Indian Kashmir

June 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

SBF and Alameda Intervene to Prevent Cryptographic Breakdown Contagion

June 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Dixie Carter reveals his surprising Impact Originals co-star at Slammiversary

June 20, 2022 Cassandra Kelley