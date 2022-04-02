Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Squash “Precious” Beef are teaming up to produce a new movie

Such as will Smith–Chris Rock The feud boils over, and so is another long-running beef in Hollywood—namely, the feud between them Monique And the Lee Daniels … which is wonderful.

The two stars officially buried the hatchet on Friday night at the Mo’Nique comedy show in Staten Island, where she directed Daniels as a surprise guest…and an even more surprising moment between them, where they put their troubles to bed, in a night-time run.

Lee Daniels is apologizing to Mo’Nique after he didn’t speak for 13 years about the feud over ‘Precious’. pic.twitter.com/3pnIepmIYF – Bob Crave April 2, 2022

Someone filmed a portion of their reconciliation on stage, and LD uttered touching words… “I’m so sorry for hurting you any way I did,” causing Mo’Nique to tear up.

Daniels went on to say that they were best friends before the public feud — and that they were working together on the song “Precious,” which Monique won an Academy Award, was God working through them… I’d do it again, before cuddling him.

BTW, he’s not joking there – Mo’Nique has been chosen to replace him Octavia Spencer In Daniels’ new Netflix movie “Demon House”…so it looks like problems with them It is also resolved.

Lee and Mo’Nique also posted the same picture of them hugging and kissing backstage, with both saying there was no need for comment – and that it’s all about love now. See also Zachary Horowitz sentenced to 20 years in prison for a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

It’s unclear what precipitated this coming-to-Jesus moment, but all we can say is…thank God, because their fight was one of the ugliest back and forth in Hollywood in a very long time – and it’s totally cool to see that they put their differences aside.

Renewal… This began in the wake of Precious’s 2010 Oscar win, with Monique claiming that Lee, opera And the Tyler Perry He verbally abused her, claiming it was difficult… This is after she refused to do more pressure to flick without further compensation.



In light of this, Mo’Nique firmly believed that it made her fall out of the business world. Now, we’ve talked to Mo’Nique at length about this over the years, and she not only tripled her size…but tripled it over and over again about what she thought happened.

Lee himself refuted her characterization in very strong terms—saying that it was she who had screwed up the nonstop finger-pointing. even in Steve Harvey echo which – which.



Like we said… really toxic stuff. Which is why it’s great to see that they’ve fixed the fences and are now teaming up once again for what looks like a great movie.