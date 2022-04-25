MLB Weekend Summary: Byron Buxton adds to White Sox woes; Miguel Cabrera celebrates 3000

Three weeks into the 2022 season, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of the Major League Baseball scene. Teams played nearly 10 percent of their schedules with another weekend full of hype in the books. Sample sizes are growing and fan bases are growing or losing hope across baseball.

As the teams travel to start a new week, we wanted to sum up the weekend with some of the best moments from the past three days in baseball, as well as what’s on board next week.

The highlight of the weekend

Pretty easy call here, isn’t it? It is the historic hit number 3000 by Miguel Cabrera. An unpopular (but reasonable) intentional outing The downpour forced Cabrera to wait a little longer than we all would have liked, but he did the deed and The 33rd player in the affected club became 3000 on Saturday afternoon. This is the main milestone knocking against the Rockies:

“I couldn’t even feel my leg on the first hit,” Cabrera admitted MLB.com’s Jason Beck after the match. “…This was really special to me because I wanted to do it here in front of my family, in front of my hometown here in Detroit. I’m glad I hit it here. I’m glad people in Detroit can see it. I hope to get more hits here.” . Praise be to Allah “.

Cabrera joins Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmero, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez. Only players in history with 3000 hits and 500 hits in the house. Aaron (.305), Cabrera (.310), and Mace (.301) are the only members of that group to hit 300 hits. Meggi is in a very, very exclusive club.

It should be noted that the Cabrera is approaching another important milestone: 600 doubles. He sits in 599 career doubles and will be only the 18th player in history with a 600 doubles portfolio when he gets there. Aaron and Pujols are the only two guys to hit 3000 hits, 600 doubles and 500 teammates at the moment. Soon, Meiji will join them.

Robinson Kano entered Sunday with 2,631 hits in his career. He turns 40 in October. Unless Kano gets there, It will take some time until we see someone else reach 3000 results. Jose Altove and Freddie Freeman are close to 1,800 hits at the age of 32. Mane Machado turns 30 in July and will finish the season with over 1,500 as long as he stays healthy.

The White Sox keeps losing games, guys

It’s been a rough week for AL Central champion and defending champion White Sox. They have lost seven straight games, including six in the past five days, and were knocked out by Byron Buxton on Sunday. Chicago edged out 45-15 in their seven-game losing streak, their longest since late 2019.

To add injury to the insult, the White Sox lost another key player to injury during the losing streak. Eloy Jiménez will be out for at least six weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on Saturday. Of course he missed nearly four months with a chest injury last season. Now he is looking for another long absence.

Chicago lost Lance Lane to knee surgery in spring training, then AJ Bullock (hamstring) and Lucas Giolito (slashes) in the early days of the regular season. Bullock and Giulito have since returned to the team, but there are still plenty of important players who waste time on the south side.

The season is young and AL Central isn’t exactly a strong division. However, the White Sox faces some real ordeals early on. They’ve been missing out on one of their best hitters for several weeks, and they seem to be finding a new way to lose every single day.

France supplies sailors

Tyler Lawrence France was in the 34th round of the draft pick from San Diego State in 2015, appropriately moving to the Padres. It was shipped to the Mariners in a seven-man deal by deadline August 31, 2020. Perhaps the biggest name in the deal, at the time, was player Austin Nola.

Ty France got his first full-time MLB crack in 2021 and had a breakout season, cutting .291/.368/.445 (127 OPS+) with a 4.3 WAR.

Will France this season be an important part of the Mariners’ first team since 2001? They are both looking the part now.

The Mariners got off to a strong start to the season, and France is a big reason for that. Sunday, France got the scoring started with Homer from two rounds in the first half. In the 10th inning, he moved the robotic sprinter to third base (the runner said he eventually scored to finish 11th) and finished 3-for-5 in the Mariners’ 12-run win. They ended up 8-2 in their first home of the season.

It was a continuation of France, where it caught fire recently. In his last eight games, he’s been 17 to 34 (.500!) with four homers and 13 RBI. In the season, he cut .375/.459/.656 with five guards and 19 RBI in 16 games.

on deck

Follow DeGrom’s MRI: The Mets were one of the best baseball teams early on, and their rookie took a 2.44 ERA at the end of Sunday’s series with the Diamondbacks. They did it all without Jacob Degrom, who sustained a shoulder injury in spring training. He will have a follow-up MRI on Monday to check the progress of his recovery. From Disha Thoussar from New York Daily News:

If all goes well for DeGrom after his first shoulder photos since he learned of his injury, he should be cleared to return to the shooting. DeGrom still has full condensation ahead of him whenever he gets this permission to start baseball activities again. “Everything is going well,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. “They are very happy where he is now.”

Degrom, 34 in June, has not played since last July 7 due to a variety of injuries. He was excellent pre-injury last year (1.08 ERA, 146 strokes in 92 runs) and has looked good in his two pre-injury games this spring. The Mets have started really well and have had a great spin without deGrom, but you can be sure they are counting the days until they get two-time winner Cy Young back. Monday’s MRI is an important step in this process.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays (Four-match series starting Monday): These two Middle Eastern competitors met last week in Boston, where the Blue Jays got two out of three. The season series shifts to Toronto this week and that’s notable because Many Red Sox players are unable to make the trip due to the mandate of the Canadian COVID vaccine for incoming international travelers, including the right tanner hook. We’ll find out exactly how the Red Sox will be cut short this week when they put non-vaccinated players on their restricted list on Monday.

Cubs vs. Brewers (a three-game series starting on Friday): When these two NL Central rivals met in the first series of the regular season, it was all the Cubs. Chicago won two of three with a combined score of 18-9, and they put two hurts into Milwaukee’s top three in a rotation over Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Since that series, these three have been excellent collectively:

First Series vs Cubs 12 2/3 13 13 13 10 12 2 9.23 Since the Cubs series 33 21 9 9 8 39 2 2.45

Six of those nine runs came in Peralta’s start against the Cardinal last week, so it’s six runs in that start and three in the other five starts those three have made since the Cubs series. Perhaps the cubs have their number. Most likely, it was just a passing and possible image as a result of a short spring training. The Brewers will get a chance for revenge at home next weekend (it’s worth noting that only Burnes and Woodruff are set to promote the series, not Peralta).