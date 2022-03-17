MLB rumors: Joc Pederson and Giants agree to MLB free agency contract

scottsdale, arizona – october is finally coming home.

The Giants found a boost to their lineup on Wednesday, as they reportedly agreed a deal with Palo Alto resident Jock Pederson, the powerful left bat they were looking for. Agreement, first mentioned before John Morosi of MLB Networkis a one-year deal worth $6 million, according to reporter John Heyman.

The 29-year-old Pederson is a former Palo Alto star who previously played with Farhan Zaidi in Los Angeles. In seven seasons with the Dodgers, Pederson reached 25 Homers four times. The left-handed hitter spent last season with Cubs and Braves, scoring .732 OPS and hitting 18 Homers while winning the World Championship title.

Pedersen suits the preferences of the giants well. He’s one of the most dangerous hitters in the game against right-handed throwing, with 341 on base and 0.490 slowdown. The Giants were looking for another left-handed racket after the DH World opened up another spot in the lineup.

In addition to local connections, Pederson has a lot of relationships with the crew. He used to catch up with Zaidi before every series of Giants-Dodgers and is friends with Brandon Crawford, Alex Wood, Hunter Bishop, and others.

