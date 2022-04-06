MLB Opening Day schedule: Red Sox-Yankees and Mariners-Twins moved back to Friday due to weather

USATSI



The New York Yankees And the Boston Red Sox Their seasons will not start Thursday as originally scheduled. Instead, the Yankees announced Wednesday that their opening day contest has been rescheduled for Friday, April 8 due to Thursday’s forecast that includes bad weather. This match will begin at 1:05 PM ET and will be played at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees Red Sox game is the second opening-day competition to be postponed due to weather concerns. The Seattle Mariners And the Minnesota Twins They postponed their first competition from Thursday to Friday as well. It seems entirely possible, if not even probable, that the same will end up proving to be the case for the contest scheduled between New York Mets and the Washington citizens. D.C.’s forecast Thursday is unfavorable for baseball play on Thursday, apparently to be charitable.

Regardless, here’s what the updated Thursday schedule looks like right now.

Updated opening day schedule on Thursday

The other half of the league will start its season on Friday, weather permitting. This group includes Chicago White SoxAnd the Detroit TigerAnd the Auckland AthleticsAnd the Philadelphia PhyllisAnd the Baltimore OriolesAnd the Tampa Bay RaysAnd the Los Angeles DodgersAnd the Colorado RockiesAnd the Miami MarlinsAnd the San Francisco GiantsAnd the Texas RangersAnd the Toronto Blue JaysAnd, thanks, of course, to Mother Nature, Sailors, Twins, Yankees and Red Soxes.

On Friday at Yankee Stadium, Yankees quarterback Gerrit Cole is set to face Red Sox Nathan Evaldi in the rematch of the 2021 AL Wild Card Game, which Boston won 6-2.